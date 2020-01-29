The freeview site implies the tv should have an app :

FREEVIEW ON DEMAND IS AVAILABLE ON ALL 2015+ SMART TVS*

Connect your Smart TV to broadband internet and a working TV antenna to enable it.



If you're using an older TV and don't want to upgrade just yet, just connect your TV to a set top box or recorder with Freeview On Demand.



ALSO NOW AVAILABLE AS A SMART TV APP!

Perfect for you if you don't have an aerial / satellite dish connected to your TV. Just hook up your 2017+ Samsung, LG or Panasonic Smart TV to the internet & hit Freeview On Demand from the Smart Hub / Apps Home on your TV (download it free from the apps store on your Smart TV if it's not already auto-installed).



But assuming the above is wrong, you could try this:

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/accessories/media-players/smartvu-sv10-x-android-tv-dongle/prod169783.html



Or

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/vodafone-tv/R2615610.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAiA1L_xBRA2EiwAgcLKAzrkVRpaSARFOEcc0GLE_2EZekMyEwjx_rDoZAF_r_MApQyDqWeDdRoClAEQAvD_BwE



I don't own either, but I think I have seen that the Vodafone tv box is better. You don't have to be a VF customer.

Check out the threads for the dish tv box and the Vodafone box elsewhere on geekzone....

EDIT: Fix links