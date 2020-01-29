Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to stream Tvnz On demand with Panasonic 2016 smart tv


# 265581 29-Jan-2020 11:09
Hi. I am trying to find out easiest way to stream Tvnz ondemand when my Panasonic 2016 smart tv doesnt have the app & cant receive app.
Any suggestions please?
We also subscribe to Sky satellite service & netflix
Thanks

  # 2409592 29-Jan-2020 11:47
The freeview site implies the tv should have an app :
FREEVIEW ON DEMAND IS AVAILABLE ON ALL 2015+ SMART TVS*
Connect your Smart TV to broadband internet and a working TV antenna to enable it.

If you're using an older TV and don't want to upgrade just yet, just connect your TV to a set top box or recorder with Freeview On Demand.

ALSO NOW AVAILABLE AS A SMART TV APP!
Perfect for you if you don't have an aerial / satellite dish connected to your TV. Just hook up your 2017+ Samsung, LG or Panasonic Smart TV to the internet & hit Freeview On Demand from the Smart Hub / Apps Home on your TV (download it free from the apps store on your Smart TV if it's not already auto-installed).

But assuming the above is wrong, you could try this:
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/accessories/media-players/smartvu-sv10-x-android-tv-dongle/prod169783.html

 


Or
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/vodafone-tv/R2615610.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=CjwKCAiA1L_xBRA2EiwAgcLKAzrkVRpaSARFOEcc0GLE_2EZekMyEwjx_rDoZAF_r_MApQyDqWeDdRoClAEQAvD_BwE

 


I don't own either, but I think I have seen that the Vodafone tv box is better. You don't have to be a VF customer.
Check out the threads for the dish tv box and the Vodafone box elsewhere on geekzone....

 

EDIT: Fix links




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

