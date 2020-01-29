This is an attempt to track which of the various LEGAL NZ Streaming services work with an Amazon Fire Stick, and is an addition to the existing LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand thread.

Native Amazon App Store

None at present

Side-loaded Android (TV) APK

TVNZ (1.2.1)

Lightbox (1.0.2)

Freeview NZ (1.3.9 - old version) - Some channels may no longer work

Spark Sport (1.2.0) - Need confirmation

Kodi Based

TVNZ

3Now

LightBox

Spark Sport

PlayStuff

Please DM me or add a comment if you've got a newer APK to work or found a better approach for watching any of the NZ TV services on a Fire Stick.

For Kodi you need to install version 18.x for Widevine DRM support.