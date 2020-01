Hello there I have had an ongoing problem for ages with TVNZ Ondemand repeatedly timing out. Sometimes it seems to coincide with ad breaks, otherwise random. I'm on VDSL and have plenty of bandwith available according to Speedtest. Am watching on a chromecast via iphone. Have been through several software upgrades, it doesn't make any difference. Can't find anything on the TVNZ website. Anyone got any ideas?