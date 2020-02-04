Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265667 4-Feb-2020 14:45
Just received:

 

 

Spark Sport excited to bring New Zealand more Rugby as RWC 2021 dates are confirmed

 

Spark Sport is excited to bring Rugby World Cup 2021 to New Zealand starting 18 September 2021 as announced today by World Rugby and NZ Rugby. As official RWC 2021 host broadcast rights holder, all matches will play live and on-demand on Spark Sport.

 

The tournament will run from Saturday 18 September 2021 to Saturday 16 October 2021 and is another opportunity for Spark Sport to showcase how streaming is playing a growing role in the way New Zealanders watch sports.

 

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says his team is excited to work with World Rugby on the 2021 tournament.

 

“Women’s rugby is the fastest-growing aspect of rugby worldwide and so for New Zealanders to have the opportunity to watch on home soil, both at the stadiums and through Spark Sport will hopefully mean the next generation of fans and players are inspired. I think rugby fans are in for an amazing tournament as the game becomes more competitive and wish the Black Ferns all the best for their World Cup preparations.

 

“As we get closer to the tournament, we will announce more details on how New Zealand can watch RWC 2021.”

 

All games will be live and on demand on Spark Sport. Similarly, to Rugby World Cup 2019, some games will be made available free to air. These details are still being worked through and will be announced once confirmed.

 




  # 2412489 4-Feb-2020 14:58
i was like wait didnt we just have RWC and then reading its the Womens RWC.




  # 2412493 4-Feb-2020 15:01
4 people support this post
waikariboy:

 

i was like wait didnt we just have RWC and then reading its the Womens RWC.

 

 

yeah change the title.




  # 2412498 4-Feb-2020 15:04
@kobiak:

 

waikariboy:

 

i was like wait didnt we just have RWC and then reading its the Womens RWC.

 

 

yeah change the title.

 

 

Read the link:

 

"RWC 2021 will be the first RWC to adopt a gender-neutral naming approach after World Rugby announced last year that its flagship 15s and sevens RWC properties will no longer include gender in their titles, furthering its commitment to equality and brand consistency across its portfolio. Beaumont added: “We are proud that RWC has adopted a gender-neutral naming approach to its properties – a bold and important move – and we are looking forward to seeing this come to life following the unveiling of the tournament brand here in Auckland today.”"




  # 2412499 4-Feb-2020 15:10
5 people support this post
So we are going to have 2 RWC events every 4 Years and they aren't giving anything in the name to indicate which event it is. Makes sense. LOL

 

 

  # 2412503 4-Feb-2020 15:27
networkn:

 

So we are going to have 2 RWC events every 4 Years and they aren't giving anything in the name to indicate which event it is. Makes sense. LOL

 

 

Guessing it is all very political. But if they are going down this track, wouldn't it make more sense to run them both at the same time in the same location, like they do with some tennis majors, such as Wimbledon? That way they would also probably get more people going.

 

But I can't see how this is not going to cause confusion. I was confused when I first saw the heading, because the first  thing I also thought was, didn't we just have the RWC and didn't we come 3rd last time?.

  # 2412509 4-Feb-2020 15:32
One person supports this post
mattwnz:

 

networkn:

 

So we are going to have 2 RWC events every 4 Years and they aren't giving anything in the name to indicate which event it is. Makes sense. LOL

 

 

Guessing it is all very political. But if they are going down this track, wouldn't it make more sense to run them both at the same time in the same location, like they do with some tennis majors, such as Wimbledon? That way they would also probably get more people going.

 

But I can't see how this is not going to cause confusion. I was confused when I first saw the heading, because the first  thing I also thought was, didn't we just have the RWC and didn't we come 3rd last time?.

 

 

All valid points, but at least they can wave the fact they are "progressive" around.

 

It's all very silly. Women don't mind being called women last time I checked.

 

 



  # 2412510 4-Feb-2020 15:33
networkn:

 

It's all very silly. Women don't mind being called women last time I checked.

 

 

Person, instead?

 

All good banter but perhaps create a topic for this in the sports sub-forum and leave this one for the streaming service?




  # 2412520 4-Feb-2020 15:37
freitasm:

 

networkn:

 

It's all very silly. Women don't mind being called women last time I checked.

 

 

Person, instead?

 

All good banter but perhaps create a topic for this in the sports sub-forum and leave this one for the streaming service?

 

 

OK fair enough.

 

On topic. I wonder what Spark learnt from the RWC 2019 that they will apply to this event. Hopefully, they will remove the copy protection that made the streaming not possible at 50/60fps and more people will be able to have an optimal experience instead of having to rely on third-party solutions.

 

 

 

 

  # 2412521 4-Feb-2020 15:38
I did predict Spark Sport would pull the pin after the RWC, but for now they seem determined to soldier on.

 

 

