Yeah, I read the same article with alarm and confusion, so I hope it is indeed a classic Stuff-up (get it?!)

It does indeed claim the plan is to remove CFM from FM:

Sources said the changes would see almost all jobs at Concert go, with the station moved from FM to AM with no presenters.

That's quite bizarre given it also states CFM is to continue to record and broadcast concerts - that stunning hi-fidelity sound that only AM can provide will do wonders for these broadcasts (and IIRC, their live recording work is held in pretty high regard?).