1946 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 265699 5-Feb-2020 18:34
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I would like to move away from my homebrewed nvidia shield setup with Kodi to an easier to use system for family reasons.  I've had my eye on both the Vodafone TV gen 2 unit and the Smart Vu X as they're both designed to show freeview content natively but in slgihtly different ways. 

 

How do people find the Smart Vu X's freeview implementation for freeview?  Does it offer rewind/fast forward/pause on all channels?  Does the on demand part carry everything from the channels in case you've missed the show or is it simply what ever they've put online for ondemand consumption, i.e. a few days 'rewind' or just replication of the ondemand stuff from the websites?

 

What about the Vodafone TVs?  They seem like an interesting approach to online tv and good mix between linear and ondemand... but the lack of certain apps makes it harder such as Plex, Disney+ and steam link / parsec (for game streaming from  my pc to the 'big screen'.  

 

I know I could use the IPTV stuff for Kodi but the issue is that Kodi via an android remote is just not that friendly and without a central recording location that all clients can access and see all the recordings its just not that good, tvheadend as a central recording system would work but its quite hard to get it going with the IPTV stuff and a proper guide.

 

What's the general consensus Smart Vu X or Vodafone TV?

 

Chris

Create new topic
5266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  # 2413296 5-Feb-2020 19:28
Send private message quote this post

SmartVU is crap. Mine regularly locks up and needs to be powered off.
Support has no solution, others here report the same.
Consider buying something else.

338 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2413299 5-Feb-2020 19:40
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

owned smart vu for a year or so...no issues...plays when i want it..on bedroom tv..netflex..spark sport on demand tv etc..turn it off when not in use as it can heat up...happy with mine..

foxy




foxy

 
 
 
 




1946 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2413304 5-Feb-2020 19:52
Send private message quote this post

nathan: SmartVU is crap. Mine regularly locks up and needs to be powered off.
Support has no solution, others here report the same.
Consider buying something else.

 

I would be using ethernet which I understood to not be plagued by the same issues as when using Wifi?

 

What's the freeview app like with the ondemand stuff?  How well does it work and can you go back in time or is it simply a linear stream and if you've missed the programme, you've missed it... does it then show on the ondemand part or just gone?

4117 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2413305 5-Feb-2020 19:53
Send private message quote this post

foxy38:

 

owned smart vu for a year or so...no issues...plays when i want it..on bedroom tv..netflex..spark sport on demand tv etc..turn it off when not in use as it can heat up...happy with mine..

 

 

We have one of each. In broad terms both seem to work OK - but SV is seldom used. VFTV is used every night for an hour or two. The thing I find most useful on VFTV is being able to start a programme after it has begun, then very easily re-start the programme and FF through the ads. SmartVu can't do that. VFTV can record stuff to the cloud but we don't often use that feature.

 

If you want to turn SV off when not in use, as recommended in the post quoted above, use its ability to be powered from a USB port on the TV - then when the TV is off, SV is off.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



1946 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2413322 5-Feb-2020 20:37
Send private message quote this post

That's what I fear with the freeview app only approach, that it effectively is a simple linear stream with no ability to move backwards in time OR even pick up the missed programmes via the ondemand function, but being Android TV it does have plex, steam link etc... where the VTV box has quite good tv stuff but not all the apps :-(

Create new topic

