Hi

I would like to move away from my homebrewed nvidia shield setup with Kodi to an easier to use system for family reasons. I've had my eye on both the Vodafone TV gen 2 unit and the Smart Vu X as they're both designed to show freeview content natively but in slgihtly different ways.

How do people find the Smart Vu X's freeview implementation for freeview? Does it offer rewind/fast forward/pause on all channels? Does the on demand part carry everything from the channels in case you've missed the show or is it simply what ever they've put online for ondemand consumption, i.e. a few days 'rewind' or just replication of the ondemand stuff from the websites?

What about the Vodafone TVs? They seem like an interesting approach to online tv and good mix between linear and ondemand... but the lack of certain apps makes it harder such as Plex, Disney+ and steam link / parsec (for game streaming from my pc to the 'big screen'.

I know I could use the IPTV stuff for Kodi but the issue is that Kodi via an android remote is just not that friendly and without a central recording location that all clients can access and see all the recordings its just not that good, tvheadend as a central recording system would work but its quite hard to get it going with the IPTV stuff and a proper guide.

What's the general consensus Smart Vu X or Vodafone TV?

Chris