This is my personal list only. Feel free to comment below with your own list and/or suggestions.

Note: I couldn't find a forum for Anime/Manga. So, I'm posting this here.

Top 2019 Animes

6 - Attack on Titan: Season 3

5 - The Promised Neverland

4 - Vinland Saga

3 - My Hero Academia: Season 4 - ongoing

2 - Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba

1 - Mob Psycho 100 II

Honorable Mention

Dr. Stone

2019 was a great year for Anime fans. Demon Slayer is a masterpiece! Ep. 19 was trending on social media, something rare when we talk about Japanese animation. The Promised Neverland is not your regular Shonen. It can be too dark for some. Everything great about Mob Psycho 100 became even better during the second season. It is my favorite anime of all time. Demon Slayer is the most anticipated one for 2020.

Top Animes of the Decade

10 - Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

9 - Erased

8 - Anohana

7- Vinland Saga

6 - Attack on Titan

5 - The Promised Neverland

4 - My Hero Academia

3 - One-Punch Man

2 - Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba

1 - Mob Psycho 100 II