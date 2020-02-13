Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
PSA: You can now disable Netflix's auto-play previews


#265833 13-Feb-2020 13:47
Didn't see it mentioned elsewhere, but I thought a few people would be happy to hear about this. Relevant article here, but the gist is that if you log on to netflix.com using a desktop (or a forced desktop mode on mobile) browser, you can turn the auto-play off per profile under Manage Profiles > Select a profile > Uncheck 'Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices'.

 

Tested it out last night and hallelujah, I can stop shuffling around the app to stop something auto-playing while I am flipping through. Or my Shield flipping constantly between SDR/HDR because it landed on something  to be continued.

  #2417373 13-Feb-2020 13:58
Thank you!!  This "feature" drives me nuts!!

