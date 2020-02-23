Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stream 3 Live

WAG



1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268009 23-Feb-2020 09:51
Hi
Can you stream TV3 live through the three now app and chrome cast.
Can do demand but not live as the cast icon doesn’t appear
Anyone

Stu

Hammered
5356 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2425824 23-Feb-2020 10:45
Welcome to Geekzone. The best thing for streaming Freeview channels live, is the Vodafone TV box. We have two, and no antennae or dish on the house. Live TV, restart programs if you miss the start (eg. Miss the start of the news, hit restart and you've missed nothing). It also has On Demand apps to watch older programming.

Edited to add: you can pick them up from Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, etc. They were on special this week for about $129 or $139, and sometimes as low as $99. You don't need to be a Vodafone customer to use it.




