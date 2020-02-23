

Welcome to Geekzone. The best thing for streaming Freeview channels live, is the Vodafone TV box. We have two, and no antennae or dish on the house. Live TV, restart programs if you miss the start (eg. Miss the start of the news, hit restart and you've missed nothing). It also has On Demand apps to watch older programming.



Edited to add: you can pick them up from Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, etc. They were on special this week for about $129 or $139, and sometimes as low as $99. You don't need to be a Vodafone customer to use it.



Keep calm, and carry on posting.