Facebook have been targeting me with a BritishTV.org advertising campaign (yes I am originally British and I have previously had an Acorn Tv subscription).

BritishTV.org promise access to 200 channels including UK Sky Sports and BT Sport for 8 pounds a month (48 pounds a year).

I know there are other dodgy apps that enable you to stream these channels for free. Is BritishTV.org too good to be true? Are they pirates?

Thanks!