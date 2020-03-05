Hi there just wondering if anyone can assist me to decipher a Kodi error that I cannot seem to find a fix for or even understand the issue.

The error is as follows :

Value Error: No JSON object could be decoded

File "/resources/lib/api.py"line 47, in belt return self,_session get(url), json()

File "/resources/lib/plugin.py", line 163, in episodes rows =api.belt(path)

This error only seems to happen in Kodi on TVNZ On Demand therefore we cannot watch anything, if we watch TVNZ On Demand on my tablet without Kodi it seems to work ok.

I have searched and googled but have not been able to find anything

Thanks in advance and appreciate any assistance.