c/o https://advanced-television.com/2020/03/05/britbox-to-launch-in-australia/

BBC Studios, the principal commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster, are to launch the BritBox SVoD service in Australia.

The ad-free streaming service will bring Australians what the pair describe as an unrivalled collection of great British TV shows, and will build on the successful launch and operation of the service in both North America (USA and Canada) and most recently in the UK.

No information on price or launch date yet. Will be interesting to see if the launch includes NZ.