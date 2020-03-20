Just received:

For those looking for an escape while holed up at home, Acorn TV will immediately begin offering an extended 30-day free trial for new subscribers (previously a 7-day trial).

Interested Kiwis can enter the code ACORNTVNZ30 at http://acorn.tv for access to the best of the best of quality British and international programming on Acorn TV.

With more popular content added each and every week, some of the latest additions include A Touch of Frost, Rosemary & Thyme and Queens of Mystery.

Subscribers are in for a much-needed laugh on April 13th with the NZ premiere of Finding Joy, the acclaimed six-part risqué Irish comedy, created and written by as well as starring IFTA award-winner Amy Huberman.