F1 drivers put their gaming skills to the test as they compete in the new Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix series on Spark Sport

Spark Sport will stream a new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, featuring a number of current F1 drivers. The series has been created to enable fans to continue watching Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation that has affected this season’s opening race calendar.

The virtual races will run in place of every postponed F1 Grand Prix starting tomorrow with the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix which will stream at 9am Monday March 23 (NZT). Every subsequent race weekend will see the postponed real-world Formula 1 race replaced with a Virtual Grand Prix, with the initiative currently scheduled to run until May.

The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course. In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely. The first virtual GP on the Sakhir track will be a 50% length race with 28 laps and is expected to run for 1 hour 30 minutes, with a qualifying period where grid positions will be determined based on the drivers’ fastest lap time.

Due to the wide variety of gaming skill levels amongst the drivers, game settings will be configured in such a way to encourage competitive and entertaining racing. This includes running equal car performance with fixed setups, reduced vehicle damage, and optional anti-lock brakes and traction control for those less familiar with the game.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says F1 are showcasing how sporting bodies could continue to engage fans in challenging times.

“We’re excited to be streaming the new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series. With live sporting events currently on hold around the world it’s great that the F1 have moved quickly to give fans some action in lieu of what would have been a live race. I encourage Kiwi race fans to take a look and see if they enjoy it, it’s bound to have just as much drama as a live event. I know it’s not the same as a live race but it’s probably the next best thing.”

Spark Sport will not charge existing or new customers who want to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series until at least May

Grands Prix not available in the 2019 official F1 video game will be replaced with an alternative Grand Prix

The F1 Esports Virtual GP initiative will be extended beyond May if the coronavirus pandemic results in further Grand Prix cancellations/postponements

The broadcast will be available on Spark Sport, the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, as well as F1.com

No official World Championship points are up for grabs for the drivers

Details about the fan’s vs driver’s exhibition races will be available across the official Formula 1 social media