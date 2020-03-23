The NFL is offering global complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive iconic NFL games and moments from seasons past including Tom Brady’s multiple Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots, Peyton Manning’s single-season record of 55 touchdown passes as a Denver Bronco in 2013, Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible one-handed catch in 2014, and much more.

A digital product available across multiple platforms and devices, NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans. This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches.

NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31st to fans within the US, and starting until July 31st to fans outside the US and Canada

Meanwhile, the NBA and Turner Sports have announced they are also providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass. This complimentary offering, valid until April 22nd, will provide viewers with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.