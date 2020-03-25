WWE has announced that a “vast portion” of content on the WWE Network, its SVoD service, is now available for free – offering thousands of hours of on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view events, original documentaries and more, for a limited time.

This unprecedented offering to WWE fans globally also includes each every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.

Wrestlemania 36 is still going ahead, and will stream across two nights on WWE Network on April 4th and 5th. The event is only available to WWE Network subscribers.