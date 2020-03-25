UEFA, European football’s governing body, will continue to keep fans entertained during the current postponement period with a full programme of free archive content across its digital channels including re-runs of classic matches on UEFA.tv.

As fans around the world are urged to stay home in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, UEFA.tv – UEFA’s OTT channel – will be offering a regular schedule of classic club and national team matches from UEFA’s archive of European football, as well as features on star players, historic moments, magazine show content and more.

Classic UEFA Champions League matches from down the years will be played out on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, followed by great games from the UEFA Europa League on Thursdays. Memorable matches from the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Women’s EURO and the UEFA Women’s Champions League will also be available to enjoy.

UEFA’s social media channels will engage fans throughout, bringing the key moments to life and giving fans an opportunity to put questions to some of the legendary players involved, while UEFA.com complements the coverage with interviews, features and statistics from the archive alongside updates on UEFA competitions in light of the pandemic.

The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is now available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.

Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised ‘second-screen’ log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.