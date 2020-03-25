Hi all,

So, got the following problem... I want to send all my internet traffic via a Proxy through a VPN that is terminated in NZ. Works an absolute charm until....Netflix (and Disney and a host of others I presume). Question is, how do I get Netflix to work. I have no issues with sending Netflix data directly but how do I tell my browser to do that? I am doctoring around with a WPAD/PAC file that directs traffic depending on destination. Problem is, so far I've only made things worse. So now get "can't reach Netflix". Instead of helping with my exact config (below just as an example) does anyone have an idea how this can work?

Thanks!

Oliver

wpad.pac:

...

// Netflix workaround

if (dnsDomainIs(host, "nflxvideo.net") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "netflix.com") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "netflix.co.nz") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "netflix.net") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "nflximg.com") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "nflximg.net") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "nflxext.com") ||

dnsDomainIs(host, "nflxso.net"))

return "DIRECT";

if (shExpMatch(url, "http://*/range/0-*"))

return "DIRECT";...