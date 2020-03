Hiya

Thought I'd have a go at setting my Synology DS1815+ up to record online TV and found this TVMosaic available.

Installed it manually and I can get it to the stage of pulling in the channels, but no program info.

I used this from the kodi thread... http://apsattv.com/kiwitv2.m3u

Maybe that's the issue, but this is all firsts for me, so hopefully someone has successfully done it and can give me some pointers...

TIA

Bruce aka fritzman.