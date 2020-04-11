Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Online streaming services Anybody with an Amazon Firestick not able to get to the Home screen?


5256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#269858 11-Apr-2020 20:24
One of my Firestick 4K's stopped displaying the Home screen and the message was to restart. That didn't work and neither id a factory reset. But on reset it found the WiFi network.  Then I tried my other Firestick and that had the same problem. Can't be coincidence that both have failed at the same time. To eilminate my own network as an issue conneceted one of them to my phone (Vodafone) and the same error.

 

So I am wondering if there is an issue with the Amazon Firestock home page server but Googling didn't produce any other people complaining.

 

Any other folks out there with this device and having the same problem?  Thanks




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One: Popcorn Hour A200,  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast

System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 ,  Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

3699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2459542 11-Apr-2020 20:37
Hompage not available?

 

A number of reports the last few days/hrs

 

https://www.amazonforum.com/s/question/0D54P00007IERveSAH/i-have-2-fire-sticks-4k-for-the-last-couple-of-days-both-doesnt-work-give-me-this-message-home-is-currently-unavailable-your-fire-tv-is-unable-to-connect-to-our-serversso-please-try-again-how-can-i-fix-this 

 

 

23102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2459584 11-Apr-2020 21:13
I have one in the kitchen and have found that its been just showing a black video signal and no way to wake it up, when I power cycle it then I get the homescreen message, if I leave it for an hour or so then come back and its either working, or doing the black screen and no response to the remote thing again.




Richard rich.ms

