One of my Firestick 4K's stopped displaying the Home screen and the message was to restart. That didn't work and neither id a factory reset. But on reset it found the WiFi network. Then I tried my other Firestick and that had the same problem. Can't be coincidence that both have failed at the same time. To eilminate my own network as an issue conneceted one of them to my phone (Vodafone) and the same error.

So I am wondering if there is an issue with the Amazon Firestock home page server but Googling didn't produce any other people complaining.

Any other folks out there with this device and having the same problem? Thanks