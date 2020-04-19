One World: Together At Home Live stream started 6am, this is live on YouTube, Facebook etc. Google it for details.
The historic moment, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will celebrate and tell the stories of frontline health workers, support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO and feature a lineup of some of the world’s best artists — including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Elton John, Keith Urban, Delta Goodrem, Oprah, Shawn Mendes and many more.
Together at Home is an ongoing virtual concert series, fueled by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization in order to promote physical social distancing during the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/one-world-together-at-home-australia-new-zealand/