Just installed this app yesterday from the PlayStore.

None of the on demand videos will play. When you select a particular episode/video I get a TVNZ app error message saying "Something went wrong. Please check internet connection etc etc .... Try Again or Restart App"

I have tried both options on numerous videos and same error.

I have tried the Live Stream options and that works ... sort of ... live stream pauses and restarts frequently.

I have no problems with any other live streaming or on demand apps eg NF, YT, Lightbox, Amazon Video, Zattoo, Pluto TV , BBC iPlayer etc.

I do have DNS4ME configured on the MiBox but I have checked that TVNZ is NOT selected (as I am in NZ).

Is this app working for anyone else right now on their MiBox?

Cheers