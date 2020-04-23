Version of Spotify app is 1.29.0

After logging in on the MiBox to Spotify for the first time the Spotify app works fine on Android TV.

But come back to the app a subsequent time and I get an error message in Spotify saying we cannot log that user in right now.

Only way to fix it is to log in as if you are a first time user and get a validation code forcing you to validate via a computer.

Anyone else having this issue with Spotify not retaining your login on Androiid TV? No issue with Spotify on my Android phone and the Leanback app for Spotify has worked well in the past, so must be an issue to with an updated version of their app.