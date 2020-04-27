Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disney+ and Atmos


#270184 27-Apr-2020 15:37
Hi I have Disney+ streaming through my Apple 4k box direct to my Marantz amp.

I have the Apple box ticked for Dolby atmos but the video quality pulled back to 4k SDR on the Apple settings. It appears much lighter than Dolby vision and is a better image on my Sony tv.

However for movies advertised as Dolby atmos I’m only getting these as Dolby surround. Not true atmos.

Anyone else noticed this ? Is this an issue at Disney end or a NZ thing or am I missing something obvious ?

Onward - advertised in atmos but only Dolby surround, likewise the Star Wars movies...

The amp is receiving a pcm signal and I can’t get the Apple to output a bitstream signal, I’m running tvOS 13.4.

Same with netflix on the Apple 4k it’s only showing titles as 5.1 when titles such as the 2 popes or underground are supposedly in atmos ?

Is it my amp causing the Apple not to default to atmos?

  #2472215 27-Apr-2020 16:47
My marantz is a sr5013 with atmos set up.

The amp just recognises the input as pcm..

  #2472226 27-Apr-2020 17:03
I have a feeling that the ATV4K does the atmos-ing itself (ie decodes it) and just passes it as PCM.

 

I have the Marantz SR7012 but only have the ATV connected to it at the moment (projector is 1080p). My ATV4K is connected to the OLED in the other room but I think I did try the ATV4K with the Marantz when I first got it and had result that it did the decoding as indicated above.




