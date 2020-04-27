I have the Apple box ticked for Dolby atmos but the video quality pulled back to 4k SDR on the Apple settings. It appears much lighter than Dolby vision and is a better image on my Sony tv.
However for movies advertised as Dolby atmos I’m only getting these as Dolby surround. Not true atmos.
Anyone else noticed this ? Is this an issue at Disney end or a NZ thing or am I missing something obvious ?
Onward - advertised in atmos but only Dolby surround, likewise the Star Wars movies...
The amp is receiving a pcm signal and I can’t get the Apple to output a bitstream signal, I’m running tvOS 13.4.
Same with netflix on the Apple 4k it’s only showing titles as 5.1 when titles such as the 2 popes or underground are supposedly in atmos ?
Is it my amp causing the Apple not to default to atmos?