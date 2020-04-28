Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270201 28-Apr-2020 10:15
After the six month discount trial we are cancelling Amazon Prime Video.

 

Mainly got it because we thought there was some quite good content:

 

Jack Ryan - boring 6/10

 

Star Trek Picard - slow and flat 7/10

 

Hunters - same o same o started as an 8/10 dwindled to a 6/10

 

The Expanse - this season not so good as first got a bit bored

 

The Man in the High Castle - not bad 7/10

 

Goliath - funny not bad 7/10

 

American Gods - became Boring 8/10 down to 7/10

 

Lots of Documentaries - Enjoyed what we watched

 

Most of the other content that we might have been interested in we had seen over the years but that is the same with a lot of the VOD services.

 

Also noticed that the monthly fee was not a flat fee but exchange rate dependant.

 

So can not justify keeping it any longer going into the full monthly fee.

 

We are going to give Disney Plus ago instead at NZ$9.99/m.




  #2472624 28-Apr-2020 10:27
I have Amazon Prime Video and watch very little of it, but there are the odd things here and there that I have enjoyed, so have stuck with it. 

 

With that said, I am probably not getting my money's worth out of it...




  #2472632 28-Apr-2020 10:34
People obviously like different things, but I would imagine as you seem to like grown up type stuff, you might find less stuff to watch on Disney than on Amazon.




  #2472673 28-Apr-2020 10:39
The thing I hate about Prime is the garbage app they have for LG TV.

 

There will be times you press play, and it just sits on the spinner - have to turn off the TV and re-open the app again. The subtitles always default back to German for whatever reason, you have to open the subtitle menu every episode to set it to English. There is no "skip intro" button, and fast forward you have to arrow across to the fast forward button and click again (whereas the other apps just let you press the left/right nav arrows on the remote when the tracking bar is on screen and it will skip across 10 seconds at a time). Even when you "binge watch", it still doesn't skip the intro...so stupid.

 

The only nice one is the "spotlight" thing they have that tells you who the actors are on screen at the time - Netflix should add that.

  #2472675 28-Apr-2020 10:41
Disappointed with the shows not matching your viewing expecations is one thing, but it certainly seems like you got value from the subscription based on the amount of things you watched.  So in that case it seems like it was a successful experiment.

  #2472690 28-Apr-2020 10:54
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.... so while you think the shows were a let down, others probably think they are great. 

 

Each to their own.

 

 




  #2472692 28-Apr-2020 10:54
gehenna:

 

Disappointed with the shows not matching your viewing expecations is one thing, but it certainly seems like you got value from the subscription based on the amount of things you watched.  So in that case it seems like it was a successful experiment.

 

 

Yeah that's what it looked like to me as well, there's a bunch of content listed there, and it's classed as boring, but a lot of it has been sampled.

 

The drawcards were generally the Grand Tour, then there's a couple of James May shows.  Theres a bunch of documentaries as well and Fleabag.




  #2472693 28-Apr-2020 10:56
Definitely think Disney+ isn't the right service for you based on your feedback though.  That's a 75% nostalgia service - so you've likely seen most of that, and a 25% new family content oriented/Star Wars oriented service.

 
 
 
 


#2472694 28-Apr-2020 10:59

 

The only nice one is the "spotlight" thing they have that tells you who the actors are on screen at the time - Netflix should add that.

 

yes please , it is the main reason i wont watch films with the wife. She will pause the movie and quiz me who the actor is, get upset because i dont care and dont know and then go off to find out.

 




