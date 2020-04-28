After the six month discount trial we are cancelling Amazon Prime Video.

Mainly got it because we thought there was some quite good content:

Jack Ryan - boring 6/10

Star Trek Picard - slow and flat 7/10

Hunters - same o same o started as an 8/10 dwindled to a 6/10

The Expanse - this season not so good as first got a bit bored

The Man in the High Castle - not bad 7/10

Goliath - funny not bad 7/10

American Gods - became Boring 8/10 down to 7/10

Lots of Documentaries - Enjoyed what we watched

Most of the other content that we might have been interested in we had seen over the years but that is the same with a lot of the VOD services.

Also noticed that the monthly fee was not a flat fee but exchange rate dependant.

So can not justify keeping it any longer going into the full monthly fee.

We are going to give Disney Plus ago instead at NZ$9.99/m.