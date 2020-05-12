Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesSpotify Family vs Amazon Music Unlimited Family


22469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270503 12-May-2020 21:20
Send private message quote this post

I am considering switching from Spotify Family to Amazon Music Unlimited. 

 

The main reason I was considering the change, was we are a pretty Amazon centric household, and right now, Spotify is linked to my account, but when I use Spotify and the kids play music on the Amazon devices, it interrupts my own personal listening experience. 

 

I did wonder if I connect one of my other Spotify family accounts to the Echo, if that would prevent my own music from being interrupted? 

 

I am wondering if anyone had any experience with both who could share how they found each? The price is $1 different per month which isn't a consideration.

 

Anyone had any luck importing playlists?

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
3418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2482243 12-May-2020 21:23
Send private message quote this post

We have a "house" account and our own Spotify accounts.

 

The downside is that you can't see the echo devices in Spotify connect from the any of the non "house" accounts.

 

It's a pain in the proverbial but it does cover off your use case.



22469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482250 12-May-2020 21:35
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, you lost me a bit with the downside part? Are you saying from a phone or iPad or whatnot, you can't "send" music to the Echo devices? I don't think that particular thing is an issue would be a problem for us as usually, we would be sending to other types of devices such as the Amp in the living room (I would love a way to say "amazon play xxx in Lounge" and have it play there)

 

What we do want (in addition to solving for the original issue) is for my wife to be playing music upstairs on the Echo up there, and the kids to be playing music downstairs on our Echo Show or similar. Right now playing upstairs cuts off downstairs. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


3418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2482257 12-May-2020 21:49
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

Sorry, you lost me a bit with the downside part? Are you saying from a phone or iPad or whatnot, you can't "send" music to the Echo devices? I don't think that particular thing is an issue would be a problem for us as usually, we would be sending to other types of devices such as the Amp in the living room (I would love a way to say "amazon play xxx in Lounge" and have it play there)

 

What we do want (in addition to solving for the original issue) is for my wife to be playing music upstairs on the Echo up there, and the kids to be playing music downstairs on our Echo Show or similar. Right now playing upstairs cuts off downstairs. 

 

 

When you setup the Spotify skill you assign a Spotify account. This is the only one that can play to echo devices.

 

eg This is my account.

 

 

 

 

This is the "house" account.

 

 

 

 

There is a work around with Amazon profiles but I haven't gone down that road yet. It's a royal pain to be honest.

 

 

 

Edit: Fixed profiles. Sorry about the photos being big - I can't be bothered mucking around with the editor.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.