HI,

 

I live in New Zealand and I am using Nord VPN and Chrome Incognito to stream the UK ALL 4 Channel. The configuration works fine to get on the All 4 Channel site but when I try to sign into My 4 account up comes a message saying there is a problem with the browser. I can use Safari and can sign into my All 4 account just fine. I have not wanted to use Safari as I thought (rightly or wrongly) that Chrome Incognito gave a bit of extra protection from being tracked back to NZ.

 

Does any one have any thoughts as to what the problem might be with the Chrome browser.

 

Incognito mode does not prevent tracking - it just won't keep records of your browsing or sessions on your computer. Using a different browser with a VPN will achieve the same as before.

 

I think "problem with your browser" might indicate that the browser is blocking some scripts used to identify human-browsing instead of robots. Perhaps check if you have adblockers on and if you are blocking scripts. 

 

Some VPNs will not work over IPv6 and the server on the other side might be able to identify your location based on that. I don't think this is the case for you as you aren't using IPv6 to access Geekzone. 




 

 

