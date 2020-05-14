HI,

I live in New Zealand and I am using Nord VPN and Chrome Incognito to stream the UK ALL 4 Channel. The configuration works fine to get on the All 4 Channel site but when I try to sign into My 4 account up comes a message saying there is a problem with the browser. I can use Safari and can sign into my All 4 account just fine. I have not wanted to use Safari as I thought (rightly or wrongly) that Chrome Incognito gave a bit of extra protection from being tracked back to NZ.

Does any one have any thoughts as to what the problem might be with the Chrome browser.

Kind regards

Clive