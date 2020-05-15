Today I got an email from Google inviting me to transfer my Google Play Music (GPM) library over to YouTube Music, giving me the option to use both services in advance of GPM being shut down later this year. I've known this has been on the cards for a while but it looks like they are now making traction on getting rid of GPM.

I'm gutted. GPM is one of the few entertainment apps from Google that I actually like. YouTube, on the other hand, is becoming increasingly frustrating as Google push more and more 'recommended' posts (not even videos) on me that I don't have any interest in and can't seem to turn off. I will trial YouTube music but suspect that it will be as frustrating as YouTube in putting cr-ap in front of me that I don't want to see.

I may consider Spotify but don't want to pay two subscriptions as will want to keep YouTube ad-free (yes, Google are quite clever at keeping you locked in). Also, I have a large music library with multiple playlists, so manually transferring these across to Spotify will be onerous.

However, any Spotify vs TubeMusic observations will be helpful. Also, if anyone has transferred from Google to Spotify, any hints on ease of transferring libraries over will be appreciated.