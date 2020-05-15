Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270564 15-May-2020 08:40
Today I got an email from Google inviting me to transfer my Google Play Music (GPM) library over to YouTube Music, giving me the option to use both services in advance of GPM being shut down later this year. I've known this has been on the cards for a while but it looks like they are now making traction on getting rid of GPM.

 

I'm gutted. GPM is one of the few entertainment apps from Google that I actually like. YouTube, on the other hand, is becoming increasingly frustrating as Google push more and more 'recommended' posts (not even videos) on me that I don't have any interest in and can't seem to turn off. I will trial YouTube music but suspect that it will be as frustrating as YouTube in putting cr-ap in front of me that I don't want to see.

 

I may consider Spotify but don't want to pay two subscriptions as will want to keep YouTube ad-free (yes, Google are quite clever at keeping you locked in). Also, I have a large music library with multiple playlists, so manually transferring these across to Spotify will be onerous.

 

However, any Spotify vs TubeMusic observations will be helpful. Also, if anyone has transferred from Google to Spotify, any hints on ease of transferring libraries over will be appreciated.

  #2484212 15-May-2020 09:10
I transferred my uploaded library from GPM to YM yesterday with 2 clicks. Everything looks more or less the same, can selected uploaded artists, albums, tracks, shuffle, etc.

 

I really enjoy YM while using google home ecosystem. Everything syncs nicely around the house: TVs, Google Home 3 devices, PC YM tab, Android phones. I can quickly switch back and forth without loosing music/tracks/history. Recommendations works well for me, I absolutely love "start radio" option while listening to a single track and YM would play something similar.

 

and yes I have YouTube Premium subscription, no ads is just best thing ever happened to YouTube :D but $16/m :(




  #2484218 15-May-2020 09:18
How did you transfer? I'm probably being dense but I didn't see instructions in the email. I don't have GPM installed on my phone because google arbitrarily decided I had reached a device limit after a system update, since this has happened before and I had to call them I'm wary because last time they said I'd be cut off totally if it ever happened again despite paying for the service for years and what's the point of s device limit anyway :(

 
 
 
 


  #2484225 15-May-2020 09:30
Batwing: How did you transfer? I'm probably being dense but I didn't see instructions in the email.

 

My email has the following near the bottom where the app buttons are:-

 

Download the YouTube Music app to transfer

 

Google Play App Store

 

Or transfer using your browser

 

 

  #2484226 15-May-2020 09:30
Personally, I would wait in the hope of a better transition. There could be a better solution to transfer your playlists - AFAIK, the best options are still to pay for some software to migrate the playlists. There may also be a special deal from Spotify and other competitors to capitalise on Google Play Music closing.

 

I moved from Spotify to YouTube Music. We still have a family subscription to Spotify; I just don't use it. That has been a relatively costly decision but I decided to prioritise music video over music audio. That's also why I decided not to use Google Play Music playlists.

 

IMO, Spotify is the best music service for most people and is well worth considering. It dominates YouTube's 6% with its 35% of global subscriptions.

 

https://www.counterpointresearch.com/global-online-music-streaming-grew-2019/

 

OTOH, I really like the bundling of YouTube and YouTube music with the Google Play Music catalogue for the same price. So I like this lock in because I want no ads and the music is effectively free for us.

 

Spotify has a better catalogue primarily because the content providers follow the money. A friend works for one of the major music publishers and explained why this situation will continue because they have limited resources and want the best return for each dollar they spend. I'm mainly talking about music at the fringes of genres where I frequently find only one album on YouTube from an artist who has several albums on Spotify. Most of my friends are on Spotify so I frequently can't play their songs that I like.

 

I've also found the Spotify playlists easier to work with. I've found that all the music apps have intermittent and persistent bugs particularly around playlists.

 

 

  #2484234 15-May-2020 09:40
I changed over yesterday. It wasn't that intuitive to move the playlists. I kept clicking on it thinking it would transfer. 

 

But it is easy, when the app opens, you just need to scroll down a bit and there is an option to transfer with one click. Mine was pretty quick. But I can't remember how much music I've uploaded (I uploaded everything ripped from CD to an iPod a few years ago). 

  #2484235 15-May-2020 09:41
Batwing: How did you transfer?

 

yeah there's a big BUTTON in email "TRANSFER TO YOUTUBE MUSIC". :)

 

2 clicks and 10 mins later I've got an email confirming trasfer was successful and I can access/enjoy my music library without an issue.




  #2484240 15-May-2020 09:54
Google continues the trend of constantly changing/retiring its products, confusing consumers and giving them dumb names :-)

