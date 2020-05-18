Just received:

There’s more content to choose from than ever before, but viewers are experiencing choice fatigue of ‘what to watch’ and ‘where’. TVNZ OnDemand’s newest development aims to end the never-ending scrolling and guesswork, with branded channels debuting on the platform from today.

TVNZ OnDemand is visited by over half a million New Zealanders every week. When heading to the homepage from 18 May, these viewers will now have the option to watch eight specially created digital ‘channels’ containing curated content that focuses on specific interests or genres.

Leading the pack is HEIHEI, NZ On Air and TVNZ’s children’s platform which is moving to TVNZ OnDemand. Offering a safe, ad-free space for tamariki, parents will be able to select this channel with the confidence that young eyes will only be served kid-friendly programming back-to-back.

It’s not just kids that will benefit though. For example, foodies will love Gusto TV, a channel packed with culinary delights and world-famous chefs. Walter Presents will offer viewers their ‘scandi-noir’ fix with acclaimed dramas from around the world. Film buffs will also have the opportunity to see the best of foreign language film, with Filmstream.

The branded channel line-up includes:

• HEIHEI – NZ On Air and TVNZ’s safe space for tamariki with local, quality, ad-free children’s entertainment

• GUSTO TV – A channel for foodies with a line-up of top cooks and chefs

• WALTER PRESENTS – A collection of the world’s best drama curated by TV expert Walter Iuzzolino.

• OUTtv – Diverse, vibrant and bold stories from the LGBTQI+ community

• iWONDER – In-depth documentaries to broaden horizons

• PULSE - Incredible documentaries from around the world reflecting the best of life’s stories. Films which illuminate unexplored worlds, and provide an artistic lens through which we view reality.

• FILMSTREAM – Critically-acclaimed foreign language film from the very best filmmakers from round the globe.

• FUEL TV - Dedicated to action sports with skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, BMX, motocross and wakeboarding.

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater says “this is the next iteration of TVNZ OnDemand. We wanted to take the guesswork out of show selection and provide our viewers with an option that allowed for easy discovery of relevant content. Viewers will still be able to pick programmes individually on TVNZ OnDemand. Giving everyone choice and control over what and how they watch is our ultimate ambition.”

The eight branded channels will be clearly marked with their own icons on the TVNZ OnDemand homepage. More channels are set to join the platform in the coming months, to encompass a range of interests.