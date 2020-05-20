https://www.fastcompany.com/90506719/apple-reverses-course-will-add-back-catalog-of-third-party-movies-and-tv-shows-to-its-tv-plus-streaming-service

Lol, Apple finally realises only having their own content will not enable them to complete against Netflix etc.

No date available on when it will happen and if it’ll mean price increase. Apple TV Plus has about 10 million subscribers, but even during lock downs around the world only 5 million active. That’s with a lot of people having it free for one year.

Also read at present they have under 30 programs.