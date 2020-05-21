hey all, have been trying for awhile now to get the following M3U stream to actually load a stream and channel in Emby / Jellyfin to no avail

stream: http://apsattv.com/kiwitv2.m3u

guide xml: http://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml

I have managed to load the EPG Data and this shows up in the Guide, however when clicking on one of the channels all I get is a spinning circle and the program doesn't play.

Ive trawled through forums and tried various different settings, I used VLC Media Player in the HTTP Header as well, but same result of just a spinning circle while trying to play back a channel

hopefully someone brighter than I will be able to point me in the right direction and get this working for me. thanks in advance for your help