Hi my tvnz on demand has been playing another program in the background over what I'm watching
I'm choosing to withhold any comments I am sorely tempted to make, and instead saying, please give us more details of what the problem is, how you've tried to fix it, what you're using when you're having the problem, we need details if we're going to be able to help you at all. Also I feel like you could've picked a more relevant forum than Off topic...
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
I used to have that on occasion on Apple TV. Normally start a program, stop it, choose another, or maybe dump out to main menu then back it. Play another program and audio from birth, video from one.
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex