Not sure sure why my telly isn't able to maintain a Netflix at 4K and I get random buffering. Youtube has no problem. The test function in Netflix shows 75+Mbps. I even tried connecting it to a dedicated 5 GHz access point. Maybe I'll just have to run cable to the TV but not sure that this is going to solve the issue unless the radio in the TV is borked.

The Panasonic branded TV is less than a year old.

I watched the traffic going to the TV and when watching 4K youtube the stream is near constant (and the picture amazing) however when watching Netflix it spurts the data at a few Mbps for a second or so then nothing for several more.

My PC which is cabled never has a problem with Netflix, nor does my iPhone not that either of them have a 4K screen.

My internet connection is flawless with speed tests consistently between exactly 100.00 Mbps or around 105 Mbps depending on the software or test site used.