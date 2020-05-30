Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not getting 4K Netflix on Panasonic TV; buffering


#271880 30-May-2020 19:04
Not sure sure why my telly isn't able to maintain a Netflix at 4K and I get random buffering.  Youtube has no problem.  The test function in Netflix shows 75+Mbps.  I even tried connecting it to a dedicated 5 GHz access point.  Maybe I'll just have to run cable to the TV but not sure that this is going to solve the issue unless the radio in the TV is borked.

 

The Panasonic branded TV is less than a year old.

 

I watched the traffic going to the TV and when watching 4K youtube the stream is near constant (and the picture amazing) however when watching Netflix it spurts the data at a few Mbps for a second or so then nothing for several more.

 

My PC which is cabled never has a problem with Netflix, nor does my iPhone not that either of them have a 4K screen.

 

My internet connection is flawless with speed tests consistently between exactly 100.00 Mbps or around 105 Mbps depending on the software or test site used.

Create new topic
  #2495245 30-May-2020 19:06
Which ISP?



  #2495246 30-May-2020 19:08
Orcon, which is 100% flawless otherwise.

 
 
 
 




  #2495254 30-May-2020 19:33
Hmm I just grabbed a long network cable I forgot I had stored away and connected the TV directly to my router ... still exactly the same.

 

 

 

This is the TV playing Netflix at 720p, no buffering:

 

gzt

  #2495305 30-May-2020 20:32
No idea sorry. Usual quick options:

- restart tv
- restart router
- restart other things in the network path

Longer options:

- factory reset tv and add apps again.

Netflix App options

- reset Netflix button
- support contact button
- I seem to recall a speed test in there too.

