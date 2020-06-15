Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix does not support Static IPs


47 posts

Geek


#272237 15-Jun-2020 22:05


About a month ago we lost a bunch of stuff from netflix and only had originals.

 

 

 

Had a chat with their support and they said:

 

"Hi! Thanks for your time and patience, It seems that using Static IP address affects your content as we can't find your location system on dedicated netflix originals and licensed tv shows and movies, If you want to watch available content on your region you may switch to Dynamic IP address or watch using a different connection aside from your wifi."

 

"I really wanted to further assist but if you are using Static IP address netflix system will detect it and will only provide netflix originals and licensed tv shows and movies. Before netflix not allows members to use Static Ip address but now we do let customer use it but we will only provide dedicated tv shows and movies for that, as what you are experiencing."

 

 

 

We have a Static IP from Spark. whois says we're in New Zealand

 

 

 

inetnum: 210.54.0.0 - 210.54.127.255
netname: SPARKNZ
descr: SPARK NEW ZEALAND TRADING LIMITED
country: NZ
org: ORG-SNZT1-AP
admin-c: IA174-AP
tech-c: IA174-AP
mnt-by: APNIC-HM
mnt-lower: MAINT-NZ-SPARK
mnt-routes: MAINT-NZ-SPARK
mnt-irt: IRT-SPARK-NZ
status: ALLOCATED PORTABLE
remarks: --------------------------------------------------------
remarks: To report network abuse, please contact mnt-irt
remarks: For troubleshooting, please contact tech-c and admin-c
remarks: Report invalid contact via www.apnic.net/invalidcontact
remarks: --------------------------------------------------------
last-modified: 2017-08-29T23:01:04Z
source: APNIC

 

What a cockup.

758 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2505491 15-Jun-2020 22:07


Ridiculous. Escalate. That's not acceptable.




/dev/null
9352 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505493 15-Jun-2020 22:09


I have a Static IP and also have zero issues. I also have IPv6 however. My parents connection also has a Static IP + IPv6 (via Voyager) and again zero issues.

 

Tested on both IPv4-only and IPv6 and can see everything I normally can so something Netflix is saying is just simply not adding up. We've also been watching a tonne of Netflix.




BDFL - Memuneh
67223 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505496 15-Jun-2020 22:15


Nothing to do with static IP.

47 posts

Geek


  #2505497 15-Jun-2020 22:17


michaelmurfy:

 

I have a Static IP and also have zero issues. I also have IPv6 however. My parents connection also has a Static IP + IPv6 (via Voyager) and again zero issues.

 

Tested on both IPv4-only and IPv6 and can see everything I normally can so something Netflix is saying is just simply not adding up. We've also been watching a tonne of Netflix.

 

 

 

 

It did seem a bit batsh*t but thanks for shedding some light on it.

 

 

 

Maybe it's time to change ISPs. I want IPv6 and have an HE tunnel currently but it would be good to get a local ISP that supports it and may Netflix would work again.  We've cancelled the account for the moment, might go back on 6 months and see what's new.

4516 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2505498 15-Jun-2020 22:17


Yep static IP here and Netflix is fine.

Would assume just their IP location database is mucked up for that subnet? But I feel like that's stupid, because its Spark, so you would assume many MANY users would be affected in NZ.



47 posts

Geek


  #2505500 15-Jun-2020 22:22


freitasm: Nothing to do with static IP.

Are you using your ISP DNS?

 

 

 

Interesting..I'm using CloudFlare TLS but did try going back to Spark ones to test but no joy. I know some places look at the DNS server making the request for your location so wanted to rule that out.

 

 

 

It is specifically our IP.  4G has no problems and friends that come over also can't find Star Trek series or Modern Families (the two last things we watched that vanished)

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2505502 15-Jun-2020 22:23


The support rep has confused things.

Highly suspect you have a dns unblocker or the sorts in use though or it would be fine.


47 posts

Geek


  #2505505 15-Jun-2020 22:29


hio77: The support rep has confused things.

Highly suspect you have a dns unblocker or the sorts in use though or it would be fine.


@Talkiet

 

 

 

No VPNs (apart from work laptop), no proxies etc certainly not for the TVs where we watch generally.  There is an IPv6 tunnel but the router is not advertising that so it's only on one device manually, sometimes for testing.

 

 

625 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2505506 15-Jun-2020 22:30


Have you tried without the HE Tunnel?

4404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2505515 15-Jun-2020 22:47


If you care to PM me your static IP address, I can check to see what NF caches you are mapped to, although you can test this yourself easily enough using resmon (windows key, "resmon", enter)

 

Look at the network activity while playing something off Netflix and you should see your browser using some obviously decent bandwidth connections.

 

Like this.

 

 

Not sure if they will resolve for you as well, but 219.88.190.x means you are pointed at a Spark hosted NF cache. In the screenshot above you can see I have open connections to 4 caches in my city.

 

Your OP makes no sense to me unfortunately.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




