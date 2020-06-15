About a month ago we lost a bunch of stuff from netflix and only had originals.

Had a chat with their support and they said:

"Hi! Thanks for your time and patience, It seems that using Static IP address affects your content as we can't find your location system on dedicated netflix originals and licensed tv shows and movies, If you want to watch available content on your region you may switch to Dynamic IP address or watch using a different connection aside from your wifi."

"I really wanted to further assist but if you are using Static IP address netflix system will detect it and will only provide netflix originals and licensed tv shows and movies. Before netflix not allows members to use Static Ip address but now we do let customer use it but we will only provide dedicated tv shows and movies for that, as what you are experiencing."

We have a Static IP from Spark. whois says we're in New Zealand

inetnum: 210.54.0.0 - 210.54.127.255

netname: SPARKNZ

descr: SPARK NEW ZEALAND TRADING LIMITED

country: NZ

org: ORG-SNZT1-AP

admin-c: IA174-AP

tech-c: IA174-AP

mnt-by: APNIC-HM

mnt-lower: MAINT-NZ-SPARK

mnt-routes: MAINT-NZ-SPARK

mnt-irt: IRT-SPARK-NZ

status: ALLOCATED PORTABLE

remarks: --------------------------------------------------------

remarks: To report network abuse, please contact mnt-irt

remarks: For troubleshooting, please contact tech-c and admin-c

remarks: Report invalid contact via www.apnic.net/invalidcontact

remarks: --------------------------------------------------------

last-modified: 2017-08-29T23:01:04Z

source: APNIC

What a cockup.