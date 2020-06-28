Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hope I’m posting on the right forum. 

 

We have an unsmart but HDMI TV which we’d like to use with an ipad pro 2nd gen (2018) We have an amazon firestick we use for certain services but can’t get all of the ones we like to use. 

 

I bought a non-Apple HDMI-lightning dongle, no luck there. Can get sound but no picture. The ads work fine! Have tried TVNZ app, All4/ITV apps (with VPN). Can’t stream from Safari to the TV with it either it would seem. Nor can I with Firefox. Assume HDCP is the issue. 

 

So I think my next set of options is to shell out for the $99 real Apple HDMI-lightning dongle for which I don’t see many great reviews, or try Apple TV, which has the advantage of fewer wires. I don’t think we’d need the latest version and I see plenty on trademe. 

 

Has anyone had much luck with either option please? I see Apple TV as mostly a wireless link between the ipad and the box, with the ipad providing the content, as I can get the apps I want to work on the small screen so just want to beam them to the big. My concern would be delay/buffering... speed basically! 

 

Plan C, or maybe it’s D, is to plug the HDMI into a windows laptop.... 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

Recently bought the genuine lighting HDMI adaptor for video calls at work - also lacks sound to the TV but haven't investigated this properly yet.  Apple TV probably safer

I recently did just this with my parents dumb tv and iPad. Chrome cast. Plug & play. Worked 100% perfect first time with TVNZ On Demand app on iPad. 

