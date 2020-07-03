The Amazon Prime video app for Windows 10 is now available in the New Zealand store.

Customers worldwide can now access Prime Video through a dedicated app available on the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 devices (including desktop PCs, laptops, and tablets).

Using the new Amazon Prime Video for Windows app, customers are now able to stream content online or download Prime Video content for offline viewing on their device.

The Prime Video Windows 10 app also supports search/browse functionality and in-app transactions (TVOD purchases/rentals and Prime Video Channels subscriptions - where available). The online streaming experience will be the same as the current experience on the Prime Video website today.