My brother is in a permanent care facility and we've set him up with Spark Sport on his Dell Laptop - mainly so he can watch formula 1.

I went to visit him in the weekend and he's having problems. He was watching some motor racing (qualifying?) and it would stream perfectly for 5 seconds, then stop / freeze for a millisecond, then continue... and repeat... it was doing this for the whole time he was watching it while I was there.

I'm pretty sure it was buffering of some sort

I don't know if the problem is with his laptop, the care facilities internet / wifi, or with spark sport

His Laptop is a Dell - he doesn't know how old it is as he bought it 2nd hand 3 years ago - but it has google chrome and seems to work otherwise

He has an external hard drive with movies on and he watches movies regularly without any problem

he's connecting to the wifi wirelessly - could that be an issue? would plugging in an ethernet cable from his laptop to the ethernet plug on the wall in his room make a difference?

I know Spark sport had some problems with the RWC last year- mainly with buffering, but have these problems been fixed?

any advice would be appreciated