Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesSpark Sport - still having problems?


377 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272777 15-Jul-2020 12:49
Send private message quote this post

My brother is in a permanent care facility and we've set him up with Spark Sport on his Dell Laptop - mainly so he can watch formula 1.

 

I went to visit him in the weekend and he's having problems. He was watching some motor racing (qualifying?) and it would stream perfectly for 5 seconds, then stop / freeze for a millisecond, then continue... and repeat... it was doing this for the whole time he was watching it while I was there.

 

I'm pretty sure it was buffering of some sort

 

I don't know if the problem is with his laptop, the care facilities internet / wifi, or with spark sport

 

His Laptop is a Dell - he doesn't know how old it is as he bought it 2nd hand 3 years ago - but it has google chrome and seems to work otherwise

 

He has an external hard drive with movies on and he watches movies regularly without any problem

 

he's connecting to the wifi wirelessly - could that be an issue? would plugging in an ethernet cable from his laptop to the ethernet plug on the wall in his room make a difference?

 

I know Spark sport had some problems with the RWC last year- mainly with buffering, but have these problems been fixed?

 

 

 

any advice would be appreciated

Create new topic
988 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2523486 15-Jul-2020 12:50
Send private message quote this post

Do you have any more info on the spec of the laptop, and the speed of the internet connection? It would be good to run a speedtest and see what actual download speeds he's getting. 

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12368 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2523488 15-Jul-2020 12:54
Send private message quote this post

This sounds like wifi congestion issues..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 




377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2523493 15-Jul-2020 13:20
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

This sounds like wifi congestion issues..

 

 

 

 

ok can someone tell me a good speed test site please so I can check upload / download speed?

 

I don't know where to look to find the specs of his laptop either - I presume you right click the windows icon on his laptop?

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.