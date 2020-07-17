Hi,

This may be a stupid question, but I just want to make sure.

I have a friend that needs a device that can stream music (from Spotify) to a speaker over bluetooth. It doesn't need to do anything else.

Currently they are using their phone, but whenever they leave the premises, obviously the music stops (it is a small retail business).

I'm thinking a cheap smartphone - doesn't even need a SIM. Like this maybe: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/phones/Outright-Mobile-Handsets/nokia/nokia-1-3-charcoal/381677/

Would there be any issues with it not having a SIM (or having a Prepaid SIM in there with no credit)? Does Android require a SIM? (Sorry, iPhone user here).

Any other ideas, for about that sort of money (I guess up to a couple of hundred dollars).