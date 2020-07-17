Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272810 17-Jul-2020 11:07
Hi,

 

This may be a stupid question, but I just want to make sure.

 

I have a friend that needs a device that can stream music (from Spotify) to a speaker over bluetooth. It doesn't need to do anything else.

 

Currently they are using their phone, but whenever they leave the premises, obviously the music stops (it is a small retail business).

 

I'm thinking a cheap smartphone - doesn't even need a SIM. Like this maybe: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/phones/Outright-Mobile-Handsets/nokia/nokia-1-3-charcoal/381677/

 

Would there be any issues with it not having a SIM (or having a Prepaid SIM in there with no credit)? Does Android require a SIM? (Sorry, iPhone user here).

 

 

 

Any other ideas, for about that sort of money (I guess up to a couple of hundred dollars). 

  #2524613 17-Jul-2020 11:14
No, an Android phone should be ok without a SIM. 

 

They dont have anything that stays in store with bluetooth such as a laptop ?

 

 




  #2524618 17-Jul-2020 11:19
Hey Trig, 

 

Depending on budget, have you thought about a smart speaker? Spotify integrates pretty well with my smart speaker - so rather than relying on BT, you can control it using the spotify desktop app or chromecast, and will still work if i leave the room/house as the connection is dependent on the network it's connected to rather than the device.. if that makes sense..

 
 
 
 




  #2524622 17-Jul-2020 11:24
I had thought of a smart speaker, but they've already got the speaker sorted and don't want to replace that (it works fine). Plus, a smart speaker would cost more than a cheap phone.

  #2524627 17-Jul-2020 11:35
I don't like playing 'that guy' but it can be in others interests at times - if it's playing in a retail shop sort of thing - do make them aware of this if not already.. http://retail.kiwi/advice/music-in-stores-what-you-need-to-know

 

If MBIE come knocking (they did a cafe hit a year or so back in CHC) it hurts more and ' I got a Spotify acct' doesn't cover it

 

They work out the square meter-age and x number of potential people to hear and chase you for a fine.

 

(there are rental commercial music suppliers that can take care of this, like they use at supermarkets with a bonus of keeping up to date and plugging shopper messages you inject)

 

150-499m2

 

$568.09

 

 

 

That aside, I'm in a closed single seat room with a sim-less phone streaming to a small UE to prevent boredom. So if someone has an old swelling battery unit or whatever that can run off mains. Job done.

  #2524643 17-Jul-2020 11:50
When i had a large retail shop is had enough of one music

 

and switched to 

 

https://www.rightsify.com/

 

with good savings 

 

worth a look

 

Regards

 

alan

