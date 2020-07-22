I have googled this, but nothing beats advice from Geekzone.

Does anyone have a good recipe for running Android apps on Android TV? e.g. dealing with rotation, text input, making the apps visible to launch etc?



So far I have installed one, but I can only launch it from the done/open prompt after installing, and I can't input any text. It shows correctly in portrait with black curtains on the tv which is better than rotated, on the phone it switches to landscape when a video is played, I am hoping this will fill the screen once I get to that stage. Any advise gratefully received.