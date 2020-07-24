Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272912 24-Jul-2020 10:26
Just came across this. Installed on the Apple TV. Seems like lots of content / live TV etc. Anyone else use this?

 

 

 

Plex launches free Live TV on iPhone, Apple TV, web without a tuner or antenna

  #2528066 24-Jul-2020 10:42
All the channels I can see look like all the usual "nothing I want to watch" that they've started streaming for free over the past year.

  #2528072 24-Jul-2020 10:49
Click to see full size

  #2528080 24-Jul-2020 11:10
^exactly

  #2528089 24-Jul-2020 11:23
Isn't this the usual skatá that would have previously been in individual plugins and now it's shoved down our throats in some other weird pinned library I have to hide (like their movies, podcasts and web shows)

 

 




  #2528090 24-Jul-2020 11:25
That is some trash TV that's for sure

  #2528091 24-Jul-2020 11:26
Will possibly watch the music channels but apart from that its yet another gimmick feature the Plex team have added.

