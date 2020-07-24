Just came across this. Installed on the Apple TV. Seems like lots of content / live TV etc. Anyone else use this?
Plex launches free Live TV on iPhone, Apple TV, web without a tuner or antenna
All the channels I can see look like all the usual "nothing I want to watch" that they've started streaming for free over the past year.
^exactly
Isn't this the usual skatá that would have previously been in individual plugins and now it's shoved down our throats in some other weird pinned library I have to hide (like their movies, podcasts and web shows)
That is some trash TV that's for sure
Will possibly watch the music channels but apart from that its yet another gimmick feature the Plex team have added.