I use to use an add on in firefox for youtube content, is there something similar I could you on chrome for Neon?
Netflix lets you download from your active account so thats an awesome feature similar to spotify.
I have a manual method for doing it, but prob breaks all their fine print doing so ;)
But its worked in the past for other mainstream streaming media I've wanted to keep hold of (mainly because it contains my kids in it).
If it's not included in the apps there probably not (without breaking their Ts & Cs).
You'd be better to petition them for that feature.
