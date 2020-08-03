Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is it possible to download my Neon to watch later?


#273077 3-Aug-2020 11:01
I use to use an add on in firefox for youtube content, is there something similar I could you on chrome for Neon?

Netflix lets you download from your active account so thats an awesome feature similar to spotify.

xpd

Covid-19 Free
  #2533602 3-Aug-2020 11:19
I have a manual method for doing it, but prob breaks all their fine print doing so ;)

 

But its worked in the past for other mainstream streaming media I've wanted to keep hold of (mainly because it contains my kids in it). 

 

 




  #2533610 3-Aug-2020 11:41
If it's not included in the apps there probably not (without breaking their Ts & Cs).

 

You'd be better to petition them for that feature.




