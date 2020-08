If you had a choice of how they did it - which would you prefer to see?

1) Netflix charges a global average everywhere in the world, making it cheap for those in developed nations and completely unaffordable for those in some 3rd world countries?

2) Netflix charges the minimum price they currently charge (let's say India - I don't know if that's cheapest) globally, making it affordable for everyone and then promptly go bankrupt themselves?

3) They try to do what most global suppliers do today - charge more in geographies with higher standards of living and consumer spending power than in places with low spending power, to try and give most people a reasonable chance of being able to afford the service while still making a profit themselves.

I'm not sure there are other logical options.

This of course isn't limited to NF, Microsoft do this as well, so do Google. I imagine Apple do too.

Cheers - N