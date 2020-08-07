Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums > Online streaming services > Has anyone tried quibi?


#273158 7-Aug-2020 21:10
https://advanced-television.com/2020/08/06/quibi-tests-free-tier-in-australia-nz/

 

 




 

xpd

Covid-19 Free
  #2536465 7-Aug-2020 21:20
Never heard of it.

 

"Watch movie-quality shows designed for your phone." - umm... ok.

 

They push the whole "watch any way you want" - horizontal, vertical etc - but 99% of the masses wont get it....

 

Its an odd pitch.

 

 




BDFL - Memuneh
  #2536478 7-Aug-2020 21:39
I haven't tried but added Quibi to our list of legal video services available in New Zealand back in April...




 

 

  #2536480 7-Aug-2020 21:45
more american junk. pass., i notice they now have a free tier in australia/nz,

 

 

 

probably because no one is using it.




Voice gives context

