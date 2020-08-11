I have an LG OLED TV that supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

I remember (I think?) prior to COVID there would be Netflix titles offered in HDR10 (depicted by an HDR button) and others had other formats such as in Dolby Vision, Ultra High 4K or just HD.

I can't seem to find any titles in HDR format any more. Has this been completely superceded by Dolby Vision? Everything is either Dolby Vision, 4K or HD.

I still get HDR10 on Amazon Prime Video (my TV goes into HDR mode and an icon shows in the top right), but none of the 4K titles on Netflix produce the same effect.

Thanks in advance to anyone in the know.