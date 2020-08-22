Where art thou, 4K?



I contacted Google support today who tell me that the reason that I cannot find a single 4K movie in NZ's Play Store is because of the studios decision not publishing here in 4K on the platform (or words to that effect). I even waited while the rep asked a "specialist" who said the same thing. It is up to the studios. Yet, Apple have been selling 4K (and Dolby Atmos) for quite a while! What gives?



Something doesn't add up. Why would studios would not sell in 4K here when they do in other regions? And I don't believe that an exec looked at a spreadsheet for 4K sales in NZ and didn't notice that there were zero 4K sales.



Have I missed something? Are there actually 4K videos for sale in NZ's Play Store and I didn't see them?