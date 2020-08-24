Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
Too many streaming services


#274475 24-Aug-2020 14:41
Is there going to be a point when there are too many streaming services for the NZ population?

 

Thinking about this the other day. Could there be a point when a streaming service takes a programme from another streaming service or from SKY or TV1, TV2, TV3 etc and the number of subscribers and the revenue they provide is less than what the previous rights holder was paying them?

 

And would it be profitable for a programme to stay on the previous service and be on the new streaming service in the long run?

  #2548758 24-Aug-2020 14:46
i think this is already happening, or at least a cross over of availability.  The Karate Kid reboot was amazon (i think) and is becoming available on Netflix.

 

 

DR

  #2548762 24-Aug-2020 14:49
Agree, was thinking about this the other day. Currently use TVNZ on demand, Netflix, Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Sky go, Spark Sport, Spotify, ... probably need to add Neon. Is getting too fragmented.

 
 
 
 


  #2548774 24-Aug-2020 15:05
zenourn:

 

...Is getting too fragmented.

 

 

And it will continue to do so, I'm afraid to say.

 

A lot of the big production studios are seeing the value in having their own global streaming services, so we will see every medium-large sized outfit with a sizable back-catalog opening their own service for business. Those content distributors not in the production game will find themselves without the big-name content to pull people, so they will be slowly whittled away or pivot to offering more niche stuff. That's why Netflix, Amazon, and Apple have all started producing their own content once they saw the writing on the wall.

 

I imagine there will still be some cross pollination between medium entities. Disney also has quite the monopoly now, so it will be a little different for them.

 

We are a bit behind the curve here, since all the existing distribution deals still are in force, but once they expire and more big-time studios start pushing global (Disney's Hulu, NBC Universal's Peacock, Warner Brother's HBO Max to name a few on the horizon), I can see the landscape looking different.

  #2548807 24-Aug-2020 15:45
Very much so I think. I remember reading a news story somewhere about piracy being on the rise again as there are too many streaming services offering their own content.

 

Goes back to how people were upset for paying over $100/month for Sky TV and were happy when Netflix showed up and only cost around $15/month. Now all these streaming services have shown up you could easily be back to paying over $100/month for them all.

