Is there going to be a point when there are too many streaming services for the NZ population?
Thinking about this the other day. Could there be a point when a streaming service takes a programme from another streaming service or from SKY or TV1, TV2, TV3 etc and the number of subscribers and the revenue they provide is less than what the previous rights holder was paying them?
And would it be profitable for a programme to stay on the previous service and be on the new streaming service in the long run?