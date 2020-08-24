zenourn: ...Is getting too fragmented.

And it will continue to do so, I'm afraid to say.

A lot of the big production studios are seeing the value in having their own global streaming services, so we will see every medium-large sized outfit with a sizable back-catalog opening their own service for business. Those content distributors not in the production game will find themselves without the big-name content to pull people, so they will be slowly whittled away or pivot to offering more niche stuff. That's why Netflix, Amazon, and Apple have all started producing their own content once they saw the writing on the wall.

I imagine there will still be some cross pollination between medium entities. Disney also has quite the monopoly now, so it will be a little different for them.

We are a bit behind the curve here, since all the existing distribution deals still are in force, but once they expire and more big-time studios start pushing global (Disney's Hulu, NBC Universal's Peacock, Warner Brother's HBO Max to name a few on the horizon), I can see the landscape looking different.