As far as I can tell that only gives access to Mulan on 4th September. Price is showing in Disney plus applic, with offer to watch trailer so think that’ll be NZ price.

Also Disney Plus Subscription required on top, making it around $50 lol.

Don’t know how long the wait is to watch without the extra 39.99, but I’ll be giving it a pass. Maybe Disney thinks this will make them more money then a cinema release, and then streaming later.