Google Play Music is being deprecated at the end of this year. I need to find another way to stream music.

I've installed ampache, and wamp (both free, following this guide), and can get it to work someway within my LAN, but I'd really like to be able to access my ampache server when I'm out and about, too. Does anyone have experience working with this software?

Alternatively, can anyone recommend any alternatives? I'd prefer to investigate non-paid services at this point. Thanks!