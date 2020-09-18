Disney+ has today expanded beta testing of its new GroupWatch functionality to Australia and New Zealand.
GroupWatch, which began beta testing in Canada earlier this month, gives Disney+ subscribers the ability to co-view any series or movies from Disney+ with their family and friends.
At the moment the test is limited to Disney+ subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand but is expected to roll out to other markets internationally later in the year.
About Disney+ GroupWatch
With GroupWatch, Subscribers can invite up to six people (Disney+ subscription required) by clicking on the GroupWatch icon found on a title’s details page from the Disney+ mobile app or web.
Once the GroupWatch invite has been accepted, participants can watch together across any device they enjoy their Disney+ experience, including compatible connected TV devices, Smart TVs, mobile and tablets, or web. While in a GroupWatch, participants can share emoji reactions to everyone’s screens and all participants have the ability to pause or rewind as part of a synced viewing experience.
Testing of the Disney+ GroupWatch function begins today across Australian and New Zealand Disney+ subscribers.