Hi,
I have a basic Google Drive account, 15GB.
It says I have used 83% of this but I have hardly anything in it.
Where could the all the data be hiding?
This is what Google shows me when I click on Storage.
Do you use Gmail with the same account and just never deleted emails? That will be counting towards that quota as well. You can go through your gmail and remove the large attachments that you don't need.
Also are you using Google Photos, that uses up storage if you are saving them in original quality? Doesn't if just saving in High.
From Gmail, Drive or photos, make sure bins are empty as well.
Last is remove hidden data from apps in Google Drive:
On your computer, go to Google Drive
@yakcall Thanks so much, I had no idea!
So yes, Gmail I've probably never deleted any, and under Apps I see WhatsApp backup is there.
I dont see any amounts under any of the Apps descriptions though.
I imagine those 2 things alone would be space hoggers.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Sweet, that should hopefully clear up some room for you.
They like to say you don't ever have to delete an email but at some point, you always get a limit.
Also empty the Google Drive trash. They just announced that it will empty automatically soon, but at the moment it's manual AFAIK.