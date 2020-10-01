Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Drive storage problem - pls help.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2018 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#277196 1-Oct-2020 11:41
Hi,

 

I have a basic Google Drive account, 15GB.

 

It says I have used 83% of this but I have hardly anything in it.

 

Where could the all the data be hiding?

 

This is what Google shows me when I click on Storage. 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Yakcall
11 posts

Geek


  #2577189 1-Oct-2020 12:10
Do you use Gmail with the same account and just never deleted emails? That will be counting towards that quota as well. You can go through your gmail and remove the large attachments that you don't need.

 

Also are you using Google Photos, that uses up storage if you are saving them in original quality? Doesn't if just saving in High. 

 

From Gmail, Drive or photos, make sure bins are empty as well.

 

Last is remove hidden data from apps in Google Drive:

 

On your computer, go to Google Drive
Click Settings   Settings.
On the left, click Manage apps.
If there's hidden data, you can find the amount under the app's description.
To delete this data, click Options  Delete hidden app data.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2018 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577191 1-Oct-2020 12:18
@yakcall  Thanks so much, I had no idea!

 

So yes, Gmail I've probably never deleted any, and under Apps I see WhatsApp backup is there.

 

I dont see any amounts under any of the Apps descriptions though.

 

I imagine those 2 things alone would be space hoggers. 




Yakcall
11 posts

Geek


  #2577194 1-Oct-2020 12:23
Sweet, that should hopefully clear up some room for you.

 

They like to say you don't ever have to delete an email but at some point, you always get a limit.

timmmay
16440 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2577198 1-Oct-2020 12:33
Also empty the Google Drive trash. They just announced that it will empty automatically soon, but at the moment it's manual AFAIK.

