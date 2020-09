Do you use Gmail with the same account and just never deleted emails? That will be counting towards that quota as well. You can go through your gmail and remove the large attachments that you don't need.

Also are you using Google Photos, that uses up storage if you are saving them in original quality? Doesn't if just saving in High.

From Gmail, Drive or photos, make sure bins are empty as well.

Last is remove hidden data from apps in Google Drive:

On your computer, go to Google DriveClick SettingsSettings.On the left, click Manage apps.If there's hidden data, you can find the amount under the app's description.To delete this data, click OptionsDelete hidden app data.